Kaamatan TV launched to spread joy of Kaamatan festival

Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said several activities of the festival would be broadcast on Kaamatan TV. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, April 25 — Kaamatan TV which was launched today is the best platform for the Kadazan community of Dusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) to experience the joy of this year’s Kaamatan Festival constrained by the Covid-19 outbreak, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan.

Jeffery said several activities of the festival would be broadcast on Kaamatan TV as well as on social media platforms in collaboration with Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and Astro.

He said Kaamatan TV was created by the Sabah Kaamatan Festival Technical and Publicity Committee in support of this year’s Kaamatan theme, Kaamatan Without Borders.

“This year’s Kaamatan festival will be held in a format that has never been held before and we have moved a step further towards the Kaamatan Festival celebration which will be shared digitally,” he said during the launch here today.

The annual celebration which is slated from May 1 to May 31, is a celebration held by the KDMR community to signify the beginning of the harvest and in honour of the paddy spirit.

Jeffery said among the programmes scheduled to be broadcast on Kaamatan TV are the Sabah Top Influencer and Content Creator of The Year Award to recognise and appreciate creative Sabahan personalities and creators of inspiring and entertaining contents as well as a programme that highlights socio-cultural education on KDMR traditions that will be implemented in the form of quizzes and to be streamed live on Facebook.

On this year’s celebration, Jeffery said the events that have been scheduled throughout the month would be held in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak and some events would be held in closed-door sessions and broadcast via Kaamatan TV. — Bernama