BAM: One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Akademi Badminton Malaysia

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Another individual has been tested positive after Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) conducted a third round of tests on a total of 91 athletes, coaches and support staff at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara yesterday.

BAM in a statement today said athletes and officials stationed at ABM are set to continue observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), National Sports Council (MSN) and National Sports Institute (ISN) protocol on quarantine until further notice.

“BAM will continue to work hard alongside MOH and follow all directives outlined by health authorities to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of all at the national badminton training centre.

“Everyone at BAM wishes all the athletes a speedy recovery,” said the statement.

Six players at ABM were confirmed positive for Covid-19 on April 17, and on April 23 BAM found that eight more back-up players tested positive for the virus in a session conducted on April 20.

All 14 players who tested positive at ABM were sent to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agricultural Expo Park Serdang (MAEPS), with four of them allowed to return home yesterday.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican yesterday said there was no problem for the national senior squad to resume training on Tuesday (27 April) if no further Covid-19 cases were reported at ABM.

The national badminton squad, which stopped training last week, will have to resume preparations for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in July, as well as other tournaments to earn points towards qualifying for the Games, namely the Malaysian Open from May 25-30 and the Singapore Open (June 1-6). — Bernama