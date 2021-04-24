Price increase for cooking oil in 5kg bottles causing anxiety among consumers in Kedah

Secretary of the Kedah Consumers Association, Mohamad Yusrizal Yusoff (second left) with Kedah Consumer Monitoring Chairman Mohd Fauzi Sharip (right) inspecting cooking oil on sale at a mini market at Jalan Kilang Ais, Alor Star, April 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR STAR, April 24 — Consumer communities in the state are getting worried as the price of cooking oil in five kilogram (kg) bottles has surged since January.

Consumers Association of Kedah (CAKE) secretary Mohd Yusrizal Yusoff said in a survey conducted, it was found that the five-kilogram bottles are being sold at convenience stores, mini markets and supermarkets at between RM28 and RM34 as compared to between RM25 and RM27 last year.

“The price of cooking oil has been increasing since January, but we find that it is going higher as Hari Raya Aidilfitri is nearing. Consumers are feeling the burden but they still buy them as large quantities are needed during this festive season.

“Covid-19 has impacted consumers. So, I hope traders and wholesalers will not deliberately increase the prices of goods including cooking oil, to make excessive profits,” he said after conducting a survey at Lorong Kilang Ais, here today.

As such, he said it is hoped that cooking oil and several other items could be listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya Puasa 2021, implemented from April 21 to May 20.

“Previously, cooking oil was listed under the scheme but not this year, so we hope this will be considered by the government because demand for cooking oil is high during the festive season.

“Other items that should be included under the scheme are items such as coconut milk, kerisik and vegetables,” he said adding that more items should be added under the scheme.

Earlier the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) identified 12 types of goods under SHMMP 2021, namely live chickens, standard chickens, super chickens, local beef, imported beef, grade A, B and C chicken eggs, mackerel, ikan selayang and ikan tongkol. — Bernama