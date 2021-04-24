MCO: Operating hours for Sabah eateries extended by two hours

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun speaks to the media in Kota Kinabalu, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, April 24 — The Sabah government today gave an additional two-hour extension for food traders to operate in localities subject to the Movement Control Order (MCO), said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state government spokesperson on Covid-19, said food traders including stalls, restaurants and eateries can now carry out their operations from 6am to 8pm.

“Previously, business operations were restricted to 6pm, so this extension allows operators to continue their business hours, especially for breaking of fast...this relaxation is effective from today,” he said in a statement, here tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said a new Covid-19 cluster, Dambai Inanam, was identifed today. The cumulative number of positive cases in the cluster was 19 and the index case was believed to have been infected while attending an engagement ceremony at Kampung Dambai in Mukim Kionsom here.

“This case involves communities in three districts — Kota Kinabalu, Inanam and Kuala Penyu. The cluster worsened when one of the individuals infected in Kuala Penyu was a teacher who later infected two students in her class,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Sabah recorded 132 new Covid-19 cases today with four districts recording the highest number of cases, namely Tawau with 65 cases, Sandakan (19), Kota Kinabalu (16) and Lahad Datu (13). — Bernama