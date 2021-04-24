Covid-19: 2,717 new cases in Malaysia; 77pc recorded in Selangor, Sarawak, Kelantan, KL

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the addition of the 2,717 Covid-19 cases brought the cumulative total in Malaysia so far to 390,252 cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Selangor, Sarawak, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur topped the list nationwide today, with 77.14 per cent or 2,096 of the total 2,717 new Covid-19 cases recorded here.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the addition of the 2,717 Covid-19 cases today brought the cumulative total in Malaysia so far to 390,252 cases.

The highest numbers today were recorded in Selangor (768 cases), Sarawak (570), Kelantan (518), followed by Kuala Lumpur (240).

The rest include Penang at 134 cases, Sabah (132), Johor (126), while the rest were all below 100 ----- Perak (54), Terengganu (50), Kedah (34), Melaka (30), Negri Sembilan (27), Pahang (22), Putrajaya (11), Perlis at one case while Labuan recorded zero cases.

