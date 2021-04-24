Cops arrest two men in KL over alleged human trafficking activities

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said both men were believed to be the managers of all the victims, aged 26 to 34. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― Police have arrested two local men suspected to be the masterminds of human trafficking activities involving five Vietnamese women at Jalan Raden Bagus here, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff, in a statement yesterday, said both men were believed to be the managers of all the victims, aged 26 to 34.

“An operation dubbed ‘Op Pintas’ conducted at around 10.10pm exposed the heinous activities believed to have been active since the last month.

“Investigations also revealed that the victims were forced to provide sex services at the price of RM250 per customer,” he said, adding that police also found all the victims’ passports believed to be held by one of the suspects.

Saiful Annuar said the police would submit a remand order for both suspects for investigations under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants 2007.

“All victims have applied for an Interim Protection Order and will be sent to a temporary protection centre,” he said.

Nine mobile phones, three room access cards, 24 condoms and RM1,250 in cash were also seized in the raid.― Bernama