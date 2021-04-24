African Swine Fever declared in eight districts in Sabah, says deputy chief minister

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said the African Swine Fever, that has been affecting pigs and wild boars, was also detected in the Tawau and Nabawan districts. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, April 24 ― The African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak has been declared in eight districts in Sabah, namely Pitas, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kota Marudu, Sandakan, Telupid and Tongod, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan.

Kitingan, who is also Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Minister said ASF, that has been affecting pigs and wild boars, was also detected in the Tawau and Nabawan districts.

He said as of April 18, a total of 398 pigs had been culled, while another 535 died because of the fever.

“The department has conducted 234 awareness campaign programmes in 14 districts, not only to educate the public about the disease, but also to highlight the government’s efforts to prevent it from spreading to other districts.

“Despite Sandakan having been declared ASF outbreak, the disease has not spread to the district’s main pork production farms.

“ASF only affects pigs and is harmless to humans,” he said in a statement here today.

Kitingan said the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has implemented new regulations to protect commercial pigs, including requiring special permits issued by the department to be obtained to move pigs and pork products from one area to another.

“Outlets selling pork infected with ASF virus will be closed for one day for decontamination, and pork products can only be sold after they are screened and found free of the ASF virus...pig farms suspected of being the source of the infected pork will be placed under quarantine for up to seven days to assist investigation,” he said. ― Bernama