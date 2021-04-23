Muhyiddin: Domestic Trade Ministry should work with other agencies to tackle consumer goods price hike

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the government is aware of the fact that some wholesalers and traders had been increasing the price of goods during certain seasons, what more with the rising number of public complaints about the matter. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 23 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to work together with other relevant agencies in tackling the issue of consumer goods price hike through continuous monitoring and law enforcement.

He said the government was aware of the fact that some wholesalers and traders had been increasing the price of goods during certain seasons, what more with the rising number of public complaints about the matter.

Muhyiddin said a price hike would definitely burden the consumers, especially the low-income earners, as well as hawkers and petty traders.

“The government needs to ensure that this unethical activity that put unnecessary pressure and burden on the consumers can be curbed in a comprehensive and effective manner,” he said in his speech during a visit to the KPDNHEP Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) here today. ― Bernama