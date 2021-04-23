MCO: Kelantan cops tighten control at rat trails to prevent unauthorised interstate travel

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat quizzes a motorist using a rat trail to neighbouring Terengganu at Jalan Kampung Gong Jenarah Bukit Yong, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

PASIR PUTEH, April 23 — Kelantan police are tightening control at rat trails along the state’s border with Terengganu in order to curb unauthorised interstate travel during the movement control order (MCO) period.

State police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said police have identified two rat trails in Pasir Puteh which have long been used by residents of both states, especially those with family ties.

“The police will increase enforcement at these locations. The rules implemented are not to burden the people but as temporary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told reporters after inspecting the rat trail in Gong Jenarah, Bukit Yong here, today.

Meanwhile, Shafien said a total of 500 police personnel assisted by Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) members have been deployed to conduct roadblocks throughout Kelantan for 24 hours, including during Ramadan.

All districts in Kelantan are now placed under the MCO following the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The districts of Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tumpat and Tanah Merah have been placed under the MCO from April 16 while the Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang districts since April 21. — Bernama