Malaysia’s Covid-19 new cases still above 2,800-mark today

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Malaysia today reported 2,847 more Covid-19 infections as case numbers remain above the 2,000 mark for the ninth day straight.

A tweet by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah showed Selangor again reporting the most number of new cases with 748 infections, followed by Sarawak with 717 cases, and Kuala Lumpur with 302 new positive cases.

Today’s numbers bring the tally of local cases to 387,535 Covid-19 infections to date.

In his full statement later, Dr Noor Hisham revealed there are currently 22,512 active cases being treated.

He said a total of 260 patients are currently warded in intensive care units across the country, with 125 of them requiring breathing assistance.

A total of eight more deaths, including one involving a non-local woman, were reported involving patients aged 30 to 85, with the fatalities reported in Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, and Sabah.

Two patients in their thirties, the non-Malaysian Sabah and another local man in Sarawak, died of Covid-19 complications without suffering from other comorbidities.

This brings the local Covid-19 death toll to 1,415, with a fatality rate of 0.37 per cent.

On a positive note, 2,341 more patients were cured and discharged, bringing the recovery rate to 93.8 per cent with 363,608 patients cured so far.

Also reported by Dr Noor Hisham was eight new clusters, five involving educational institutions, four of which are government schools, two community clusters and one detected in a workplace.

The clusters in education institutions were detected in Sarawak, Penang, Johor and Pahang, while two community clusters were detected in Kelantan and Pahang, and the workplace cluster reported in Kuala Lumpur.