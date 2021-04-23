Health minister: 489,108 individuals complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said during the same period, 771,829 individuals received their first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 shots administered in the country to 1,260,937. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A total of 489,108 individuals have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said during the same period, 771,829 individuals received their first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 shots administered in the country to 1,260,937.

In an infographic shared on his Twitter account today, Dr Adham said the five states with the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose were Selangor at 103,219, followed by Kuala Lumpur (86,823), Johor (71,609), Sarawak (71,426) and Sabah (64,822).

Five states with the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses so far were Selangor at 69,112, followed by Perak (49,589), Sarawak (46,652), Sabah (44,997) and Kuala Lumpur (43,907).

Dr Adham said as of yesterday, a total of 9,192,579 individuals or 37.90 per cent had registered for vaccination, with Selangor having the highest number at 2,400,317.

The first phase of the immunisation programme involves 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers, while the second phase involves 9.4 million senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled to begin in May, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting approximately 14 million people. — Bernama