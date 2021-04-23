Dessert seller charged with murder of policeman killed during bike chase in Penang

Mohd Arafat Taufik is escorted by policemen at the Magistrate’s Court in George Town April 23, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 23 — A kuih seller was charged with the murder of a policeman at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

Mohd Arafat Taufik, 35, was charged with causing the death of Constable Muhammad Iqbal Mazlan sometime between 1am and 2am on April 17.

He allegedly committed the offence along Jalan Utama by riding his motorcycle dangerously and side-swiping the policeman’s motorcycle, causing him to crash and be killed instantly.

Mohd Arafat was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder that carries a death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was recorded and bail was not offered as it was a non-bailable offence

Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap fixed June 23 for mention of the case.

It was reported that Muhammad Iqbal and two other policemen were patrolling along Scotland Road when they spotted the accused riding a motorcycle in a suspicious manner.

They ordered him to stop but he allegedly sped off to avoid capture and the policemen gave chase.

During the chase, the accused allegedly sideswiped Muhammad Iqbal’s motorcycle, causing him to skid and crash, during which he hit his head.

The victim, who was from Besut, Terengganu, died at the scene of the incident.