Cops nab 10 individuals in Subang Jaya over their involvement in online gambling

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― Ten individuals were arrested over their involvement with an online gambling syndicate raking in RM2,000 to RM5,000 in profits daily.

The syndicate had been in operation for the past eight months, promoting and offering their illict services from two condominiums in Subang Jaya here.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said they arrested eight men and two women, all locals aged 18 to 33, at both premises.

He said the syndicate operated around the clock and the members were paid around RM1,500 and RM3,000 a month for conducting the illegal activity.

“We also seized three computers, four laptops, 20 mobile phones, two modems, a router, four BigPay cards and a pen drive at both premises.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 41(a), 41(g) and 41(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for online gambling,” he told reporters at the location of the raids.

Abd Khalid said a remand application for the suspects will be made at the Shah Alam Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the police were looking for a local man over his alleged involvement in spreading a video promoting online gambling that went viral on social media recently.

The man is known as Jonathan Tan Tee Hoe, 34, with the IC number 871128-14-5123. The individual is wanted in connection with an investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He urged those with information to contact investigating officer ASP Zairil Hazly bin Zulkifli at 017-4589997 or the nearest police station. ― Bernama