Businessman in bodyguard assault case rearrested for money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Police have rearrested a businessman who allegedly beat up and threatened his bodyguards with a pistol, right after he was charged at the Magistrates’ Court here, today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob, who confirmed the arrest when contacted by Bernama, said that the suspect was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

“The investigation will continue although the court did not approve the remand application,” Zainuddin said.

Businessman Chung Chee Yang, 44, and his personal assistant Choo Hin Voon, 43, both claimed trial to seven charges, including assaulting and threatening the two bodyguards with a pistol, at the Klang Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Chung also pleaded not guilty to four charges of assaulting the same victims at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court here today.

Media outlets previously reported that two bodyguards were injured after being caned and threatened with a pistol by their employer after a misunderstanding about fasting. — Bernama