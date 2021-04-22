Police nab one, seize drugs worth RM6.5m in Penang

Bukit Aman`s Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks during a press conference at the Central Seberang Perai district police station April 22, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 22 — Police arrested a man and crippled an international drug trafficking syndicate after seizing drugs worth RM6.5 million in two raids carried out from Monday until Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Razarudin Husain said the 31-year-old man was detained near his car by a roadside in Permatang Pauh at 2pm on Monday following information and intelligence conducted since early April.

“Police found 20 kg of syabu and heroin base weighing 26.9 kg, worth RM3.06 million, in his car, believed to be for his clients in the area.

“Following an interrogation, police raided a house in a housing estate in Nibong Tebal, at 11.30am yesterday and seized 92 packets of syabu weighing 95.6 kg, worth RM3.45 million,” he told a media conference here, today.

He said investigation found the house was rented by the syndicate to store drugs which were then supplied to clients in Penang and several other states.

Razarudin said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to obtain supply from Thailand and transit in Penang before distributing them to only regular customers to avoid detection.

“The syabu seized were packed in Chinese herbal tea packaging to dupe the authorities. Investigation also found the syndicate started their activities last month and even distributed the drugs abroad,” he said.

Police also seized three cars, two motorcycles, wrist watches and cash, altogether worth RM65,000, he said.

He said the investigation found that the suspect was a private sector employee, with no previous criminal record and was among the important people in the syndicate.

“Investigations are ongoing including tracking down the network of the syndicate. The man is now being remanded until April 26 to help in investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. — Bernama