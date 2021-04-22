Johor police chief: Interpol Red Notice issued against Nicky Liow and his wife

Ayob Khan said the Red Notice for Liow was granted last Tuesday. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 22 — An Interpol Red Notice has been issued to locate and arrest fugitive businessman Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee and his Chinese national wife, said Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today.

The Johor police chief said the Red Notice for Liow was granted last Tuesday (April 20) while the one for his wife New Tze was issued yesterday.

“Both have been served with the Interpol’s Red Notice,” he said at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Liow is high on the police wanted list for alleged money laundering activities and involvement in an organised crime syndicate.

Today is also the first time that authorities have confirmed that the fugitive businessman has a wife who is believed to be a Hui Muslim Chinese national.

On April 12, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said Bukit Aman had earlier requested Interpol’s assistance via Blue Notice to locate, identify or collect information on Liow.

On yesterday’s arrest of a police assistant superintendent in Kuala Lumpur for alleged links to organised crime and Liow, Ayob Khan said the arrest was made by the Johor police commercial crimes division.

He declined to comment further on the arrest as the operation is still ongoing.

“I can only confirm and will not issue any statements as this will harm the ongoing operations.

“Once all the arrests have been completed, I will then have a press conference on the overall operation,” said Ayob Khan.

Liow has been on the run after police initiated the operation codenamed Ops Pelican 3.0 to nab him last month.

The 33-year-old fugitive businessman is believed to have obtained information about the March 20 operation through police officers and personnel as well as other enforcement agencies on his payroll, including a former deputy public prosecutor.

Liow is wanted for a list of criminal offences, including an online scam operation targeting mainland Chinese nationals.

He is also believed to be involved with a notorious triad leader and head of an international drug-trafficking syndicate, known as the 14K, Wan Kuok Koi @ Broken Tooth Koi.



