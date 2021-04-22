In Klang, employer, assistant plead not guilty to assaulting bodyguards over fasting

Chung Chee Yang (right) and Choo Hin Voon (left) at the Klang Magistrates’ Court, April 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLANG, April 22 — An employer, Chung Chee Yang and his assistant, Choo Hin Voon, facing five charges and two charges, respectively, in connection with the assault of two bodyguards over fasting, pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Chung and Choo, both aged 43, made the plea before Magistrate P. Sarulatha.

The first accused, Chung, was charged with committing criminal intimidation against his bodyguard Mohd Azminzam Zulkepli, 44, by pointing a pistol and threatening to hurt the victim.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

For the second and third charges, Chung was accused of abetting his assistant Choo by ordering the latter to intentionally cause hurt to Azminizam and another victim, Ahmad Shamsuri Zailani, 27, using a rattan.

Both charges were framed under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 324 of the same law which carries a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if convicted.

For the fourth charge, Chung was accused of uttering words against the two victims with the intention of hurting their religious feelings under Section 298 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The fifth charge against Chung was for voluntarily causing hurt to Mohd Azminizam and he was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine, or both, if convicted.

He allegedly committed all the offences at the compound of a house in Bukit Tinggi on April 13, between 10.30pm and 11.30 pm.

Meanwhile, his assistant, Choo was charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt against both victims, at the same place and time.

Both charges were framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The court allowed RM50,000 bail for Chung and RM20,000 for Choo, and both were ordered to surrender their passports to the court and report to a police station monthly, and set June 23 for re-mention.

Previously, the media reported that two bodyguards were injured after being assaulted with a rattan, and their employer allegedly threatened to kill them with a pistol for fasting. — Bernama