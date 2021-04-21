Sharp rise in Sabah Covid-19 cases due to cluster at boarding school in Kota Kinabalu, says state minister

Without naming the school involved, state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said from the 82 new cases detected in Kota Kinabalu, 72 were from the Khidmat Cluster and the school was already under EMCO. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, April 21 — The daily new Covid-19 cases in Sabah today rose sharply to 172 cases compared to 82 cases yesterday due to cases from Khidmat Cluster involving a boarding school in Kota Kinabalu, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, without naming the school involved, said from the 82 new cases detected in Kota Kinabalu, 72 were from the Khidmat Cluster and the school was already under enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

“Besides Kota Kinabalu, there were new cases in Tawau, Lahad Datu and Putatan,” he said in his Twitter site shared today.

Meanwhile in a statement tonight, Masidi, who is also the state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said as at today 52,050 people had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 42,191 people had completed the second dose in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“For the second phase of the programme, 3,173 people had received the first dose as of today,” he added.

He said 4,120 had registered mainly through MySejahtera and its website for Covid-19 vaccination today, bringing the total to 437,432 people registered in Sabah so far. — Bernama