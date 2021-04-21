SDMC: EMCO at Sri Aman Prison lifted today

Today Sarawak recorded 429 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 25,558 with four new fatalities. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, April 21 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Sri Aman Prison and its staff quarters which started on April 8 was terminated today after no new positive cases were detected in the second Covid-19 screening.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said the EMCO in Kampung Menuang Baru in Limbang would be lifted tomorrow after finding that the second screening results on the villagers were negative and there were no infections detected in the area.

The EMCO in the village came into effect on April 11 and is scheduled to end on April 24 but was terminated earlier due to the negative screening results.

Today Sarawak recorded 429 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 25,558 with four new fatalities.

The Sarawak Health Department has also declared three more new clusters in the state, namely the Sungai Lemayong cluster in Meradong, the Duranda Emas cluster in Serian and the Taman Mesra Bako cluster in Kuching. — Bernama