Pekan mosque slapped with RM10,000 fine for Covid-19 SOP breach

Bahari said the Pekan district health officers issued the fine after finding that the mosque management did not register the names of the congregation as required. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUANTAN, April 21 — The RM10,000 compound fine imposed on a mosque in Pekan near here yesterday is hoped will be a lesson to the management of other mosques In Pahang to comply with Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP).

State Health Director Datuk Dr Bahari Che Awang Ngah said Pekan District Health Office officers issued the compound after finding that the mosque management did not register the names of the congregation as required.

“The compound was issued so that other mosques can learn from it. Payment has been made by the mosque with a 50 per cent discount given,” he said in a brief message to the media via WhatsApp here today.

Today, news went viral on social media that the chairman of the Sri Maulana Mosque Committee in Pekan was issued a compound fine of RM10,000 for allegedly not providing the MySejahtera QR Code and congregation registration book when the Pekan Health Office officers made an inspection at the mosque at 11am yesterday.

The fine was to be settled within 14 days. — Bernama