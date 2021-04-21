Immigration D-G: Starting tomorrow, holders of expired social visit pass must apply for special pass

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaking at a press conference on foreigners with expired Social Visit Passes in Putrajaya, April 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 21 — Effective tomorrow, foreigners with expired Social Visit Pass (PLS) will have to apply for a special pass to enable them to stay in Malaysia while waiting for a flight back to their country of origin, said Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said foreigners must attach documents such as a confirmation letter from their respective embassies, flight tickets, proof of financial ability to cover the cost of living and latest residential address in the country in their applications.

He said applicants need to go to the Immigration office in person according to the appointment made via the online appointment system (STO).

“These foreigners are advised to submit complete documents to apply for a special pass and make an appointment through STO. The department will not process and consider any incomplete application that does not have an appointment,” he said at a press conference here today.

On April 12, the Immigration Department confirmed that all foreigners with expired social visit passes would need to leave the country before or on April 21, and that enforcement action would be taken against those who failed to do so.

Khairul Dzaimee said those who could not meet the conditions to obtain a special pass are urged to surrender themselves to the enforcement division at any immigration offices.

“They have to submit the return ticket within 30 days from the date of surrender and have to pay a compound based on the period of overstay, which will be calculated from tomorrow.

“After that, the Immigration Department will issue a special pass and Check-Out Memo (COM) to them, and they can stay temporarily in the country while waiting for their flight to their country of origin,” he added.

He explained that foreigners who failed to get the support of their respective embassies have an option to leave via the country’s exit/entry points, but they would be blacklisted from tomorrow.

Khairul Dzaimee said the move to ask foreigners with expired PLS to leave the country was made after the department discovered several cases of pass abuse by foreigners. — Bernama