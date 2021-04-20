Sentul woman and maid nabbed for abusing another maid

A woman employer and her maid were arrested, for allegedly abusing another maid. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A woman employer and her maid were arrested at a house in Taman Rainbow, Sentul, today, for allegedly abusing another maid, a 24-year-old Indonesian.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 42-year-old employer and the maid, 38, who is also Indonesian, were detained by the team from the D3 Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Division at about 1.30am.

“During the raid several items such as canes, sticks and metal rods, believed to have been used to carry out the act (abuse) were also seized,” he said in a statement today.

Beh said initial investigations found that the victim suffered injuries and bruises at the face, head, shoulder, neck and legs.

Victim has also been working with the employer for 16 months but has not being paid for a year.

“Victim was believed to be abused over mistakes when carrying out daily chores,” he said.

Beh said a request for an Interim Protection Order has been forwarded to the court and she is now placed in a shelter home in Damansara while both suspects are under remand for six days beginning today until April 24 for further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 and 13 of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants 2017 (Act 670). — Bernama