Tighter interstate travel restrictions are in place now, says deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The police have confirmed that they have imposed stricter rules for interstate border crossings, as reported by The Star today.

The decision to impose more stringent measures for interstate travel permits was concluded last week, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“Yes, I can confirm that the police have tightened the terms to approve interstate travel,” he was quoted as saying.

The English daily reported that a circular containing stricter measures to obtain interstate travel permits under the order of IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has been making the rounds on WhatsApp.

It was reported that only three reasons would be considered as essential travel, including emergencies involving immediate family members, with relevant supporting documents provided.

It is understood that deaths and long-distance relationships involving married couples are part of the criteria.

The circular, which is said to be effective April 15, also stated that social events such as weddings and kenduri will not be permitted.