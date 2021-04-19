Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau seizes S$2.3m worth of cannabis and heroin; Malaysian arrested

The drugs were enough to feed more than 12,000 abusers for a week, the Central Narcotics Bureau said. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 19 — The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has impounded more than 23.7kg of cannabis and 16.5kg of heroin estimated to be worth more than S$2.3 million (RM7.1 million) in its latest drug bust on Friday (April 16)

This is the CNB's largest seizure of the drugs since authorities confiscated 33.4kg of cannabis in 1996 and 34.8kg of heroin in 2001.

A 22-year-old Malaysian man has also been arrested over suspected drug trafficking offences.

Aside from cannabis, the operation netted about 2kg of crystalline methamphetamine — otherwise known as ice — and 110 Ecstasy tablets.

The drugs were enough to feed more than 12,000 abusers for a week, CNB said.

This is the second operation this year where CNB has impounded a substantial amount of drugs.

In March, more than 35kg of drugs were seized in an operation that spanned two days.

Three men were also arrested over suspected drug-related crimes.

The drugs were worth nearly S$1.7 million and were enough to feed more than 10,000 abusers for a week.

Speaking to reporters at its headquarters today, CNB declined to comment on whether the two cases are linked as investigations are ongoing.

Superintendent Aaron Tang, director of CNB’s intelligence division, said the arrest was following targeted information received by the bureau on the man’s activities.

One arrested

On Friday evening, the man was arrested in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 with four packets of cannabis weighing about 3.9kg found on him.

He was taken to his residence, a housing board flat in the same vicinity where officers found eight bundles of heroin weighing about 3.8kg, two bundles of ice weighing about 2kg and 110 ecstasy tablets in his bedroom.

Another 27 bundles of heroin weighing about 12.8kg and 20 bundles of cannabis weighing about 19.8kg were seized from his storeroom.

Assistant Commissioner Sng Chern Hong, the deputy director of policy and administration at CNB, said the drug situation is concerning both internationally and regionally and the Republic is monitoring the situation very closely.

Travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has also changed the way drug syndicates operate, he added.

“We do see syndicates adopting different modus operandi. You would have noticed that last year, we have seen seizures or smuggling (of drugs) in fruits, even using drones. We have syndicates who will find ways to beat the system."

Supt Tang said while Singapore is not a drug-producing country, it is surrounded by large-scale drug supply.

“So what’s important is that we maintain our vigilance at the borders together with our Home Team counterparts to ensure that the drugs do not come in.

“If drugs do indeed come in, CNB and other Home Team agencies will be the second line of defence to ensure that these drugs do not fall on the streets.” — TODAY