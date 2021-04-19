Nine-year-old girl with microcephaly receives donations from minister, Malaysian Armed Forces Fund

PORT DICKSON, April 19 — A nine-year-old girl suffering from microcephaly (a birth defect marked by a small head size) was one of the recipients who received donations from the Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob here today.

Ismail Sabri presented a personal contribution and a hamper to Nor Diana Yusmaliza, daughter of Sergeant Yusnizal Mohamed Yahaya and Nor Azelinda Samsudin, during his visit to their home here.

Nor Diana Yusmaliza had previously received various donations worth RM4,230 from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Fund, Sejambak Kasih Fund and MAF zakat fund among others, as well as contributions of daily essentials such as milk and disposable diapers.

Nor Diana Yusmaliza is currently undergoing a scheduled treatment and rehabilitation programme at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (genetics and neuro), Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban (rehabilitation) and Port Dickson Hospital (paediatrics).

Ismail Sabri also handed over donations to Siti Mazidah Mokhtar @ Zulkifly who has been suffering from osteoporosis of the spine and arthritis since Dec 2018.

Siti Mazidah is the wife to Warrant Officer Hazizi Jebeng who is attached with the Army Institute of Engineering as a manufacturing trade tester. — Bernama