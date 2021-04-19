Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dip to 2,078

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that of the cases today, 589 were from Sarawak and the most in the country. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Health Ministry recorded 2,078 more Covid-19 cases today, continuing a downward trend since last Friday and bringing the cumulative number of cases detected in Malaysia to 377,132.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that of the cases today, 589 were from Sarawak and the most in the country.

This was followed by Selangor (457 cases), Kelantan (290 cases), Kuala Lumpur (153 cases), Sabah (125 cases) and Johor (115 cases).

The remaining states and Federal Territories logged fewer than 100 cases each.

Those that recorded cases in the single digits were Terengganu (eight cases), Labuan (six cases) Putrajaya (two cases) and Perlis (one case).

MORE TO COME