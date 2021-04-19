Covid: Four more new clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING, April 19 — The Sarawak Health Department today declared four more new clusters in the state, namely, the Sungai Anus Cluster (in Selangau district), Sungai Selitut (Tatau), Sungai Passin (Matu) and Sungai Duan (Mukah).

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said all these new clusters were community clusters that were detected at longhouses.

It said the Sungai Anus and Selitut Clusters involved one longhouse each, Sungai Passin Cluster (four longhouses) and Sungai Duan Cluster (seven).

The additional clusters bring the total number of clusters that are still active in the state to 49.

Today, Sarawak recorded 589 Covid-19 new cases, bringing the tally in the state to 24,529, while the number of deaths from the viral infection rose to 140 including the three reported today. — Bernama