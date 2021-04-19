Covid-19: Apart from schools, other educational institutions in Sarawak’s red zones also closed for two weeks, says SDMC

In a statement, SDMC said the private educational institutions registered with the ministry will also be ordered to close until May 3. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 19 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today explained that all educational institutions under the federal Ministry of Education (MoE) in the Covid-19’s red zones in the state are also ordered to close for two weeks beginning tomorrow.

In a statement, SDMC said the private educational institutions registered with the ministry will also be ordered to close until May 3.

“Apart from the temporary closure of schools which has been announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg earlier today, the other institutions to be closed are international schools, kindergartens, child-care centres, polytechnics, private and public universities and colleges and tuition centres,” it said.

SDMC said only students sitting for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) are allowed to attend schools to take their tests.

It said they must comply strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier today, the chief minister announced that all schools in high-risk areas, such as the red zones, will be closed for two weeks, effective tomorrow.

He had said the state government made the decision after studying reports that many Covid-19 cases have emerged in schools.

“We have noticed that there are infections in schools which can spread to the parents or parents to their school children and there are cases where teachers spread the virus to the students,” he said at a virtual press conference here.

The chief minister had said in the health interest of the students, parents, and teachers, the state government has taken the decision to close all schools in the red zones.

He said schools in the orange, yellow and green zones, however, will remain open, but they must strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the state Health Department and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).