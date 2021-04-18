Three killed after car crashes into tree

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Jalan Klang Lama here today.

Police identified the dead as car driver G. Sharvinath, 21, and his friends J. Jordan Jackson, 19, and D. Hervinraj, 16.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the crash happened at 6.49 am while they were travelling to the city centre.

The car was said to have gone out of control and hit the divider, before spinning and crashing into the tree on the left of the road, he told Bernama at the scene.

He said the impact of the crash split the car into two. All three died on the spot.

Zulkefly said the bodies had been sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia for post-mortem.

Seputeh fire and rescue station senior operations commander Mohd Nazri Hasim said 18 firemen from Seputeh and Pantai were despatched to the scene to extricate the bodies from the wreckage. — Bernama