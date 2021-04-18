Penang cop killed in bike crash during pursuit of suspect

Muhammad Iqbal’s remains will be taken to his hometown in Kampung Air Tawar, Besut, Terengganu for burial. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, April 18 — A constable from the Dato Keramat Police Station Muhammad Iqbal Mazlan was killed in a crash while chasing a suspect at Jalan Utama here, early yesterday morning.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said Muhammad Iqbal, 20, together with two other policemen were patrolling around Jalan Scotland at about 1am before they spotted a man riding a motorcycle in a suspicious manner.

“They asked the man to pull over but the suspect sped off in a dangerous manner, including riding in zig-zags to avoid being arrested by the police.

“The policemen pursued the man until Jalan Utama and as Muhammad Iqbal approached him, the suspect rammed into his motorcycle, causing the victim to fall and hit his head on the curb,” he told reporters at the Penang Hospital here, tonight.

Elaborating, Soffian said the 35-year-old suspect has been arrested and his urine test turned out positive.

“The suspect has six previous records involving drugs and five criminal cases. He will be remanded tomorrow and the case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 186 of the same code for obstructing public servants in discharging their duties,” he said.

Muhammad Iqbal’s remains will be taken to his hometown in Kampung Air Tawar, Besut, Terengganu for burial.

Penang Police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan was also present at the hospital to pay his last respect to Muhammad Iqbal.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador expressed his condolences to the family of Muhammad Iqbal.

“May his soul be showered with blessings and placed among the pious,” he said in a Facebook post tonight. — Bernama