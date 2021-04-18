Malaysia records over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day, Sarawak has most infections

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a daily press conference on Covid-19 cases at the Ministry of Health, Putrajaya February 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Health Ministry has today reported 2,195 new Covid-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row that cases have breached the 2,000 mark.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in an update said this brings the nation’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 375,054.

“The state with the highest new Covid-19 infections is Sarawak at 508, followed by Selangor at 431 and Johor at 387,” he said.

Other states that recorded a fairly high number of new infections include Kelantan at 332, Kuala Lumpur at 176, and Sabah at 112 while Penang sees a double-digit case record at 84, said Dr Noor Hisham.

MORE TO COME