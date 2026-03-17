KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — It is still too early to assess the impact of recent geopolitical developments in West Asia on international participation in the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NatSec) Asia 2026 Exhibition.

DSA Exhibition and Conference Sdn Bhd executive director Nadzeem Abdul Rahman said international defence industry participation remains strong, with confirmed pavilion entries from 30 countries alongside numerous local and global firms.

“Confirmed international pavilions include Turkiye, China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Italy, France, South Korea, India, Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Singapore.

“The organisers continue to work closely with exhibitors and delegations to facilitate participation and ensure smooth event planning,” he told Bernama.

He said major defence companies that have confirmed participation include Deftech, Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Milkor, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, Team Defence Australia, Airbus Group, BrahMos, Beretta Defense Technologies, Weststar Defence Industries and MBDA.

Other confirmed participants were Mindmatics, Hyundai WIA Corp., Kongsberg, ATLA Japan Mod, LIG Nex1, Glenair Inc., Fincantieri, Nurol Makina, Havelsan, Canik Arms, FN Herstal and Naval Group.

Nadzeem said the target of 50,000 visitors and 500 VVIP delegates from 70 countries remains unchanged, with preparations progressing as planned.

“As organisers, we are confident in managing dynamic and uncertain conditions, drawing on nearly four decades of experience.

“We have navigated major global challenges before, including the Covid-19 pandemic, during which DSA and NatSec were successfully held with strong attendance and industry participation.

“We are also intensifying promotional efforts to ensure attendance targets are met,” he said.

The DSA and NatSec Asia 2026 Exhibition is scheduled to take place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) from 20 to 23 April.

Tensions in West Asia have escalated since Feb 28 following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which were met with retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran against US and allied interests in the region. — Bernama