Communications Ministry wants media to be given priority in phase two of Covid-19 vaccination

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has submitted an application for media practitioners to be given priority in phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said he had requested that media personnel be given the Covid-19 vaccine jabs early as they are also frontliners.

“I deferred my vaccine (jab) because I want to be vaccinated together with the media. When I get mine, the media will get in phase two. Insyaallah we have asked for it to be speeded up for media as they are also frontliners,” he told a press conference here today.

The phase two vaccination, which is for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those with chronic diseases, will begin tomorrow in eight states — Kedah, Melaka, Penang, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu and the Federal Territory of Labuan. — Bernama