Businessman remanded over probe into bodyguards who were beaten for fasting in Klang

The businessman was picked up by police at 8.20pm in Kuala Lumpur, on Thursday for beating his personal bodyguards.

KLANG, April 18 — The Klang Magistrate’s Court here has issued a five-day remand order on an employer who beat up his two personal bodyguards for fasting starting today.

The remand order on the 44-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Nur Atikah Zakaria today to assisting investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injury, Section 506 for criminal intimidation, Section 298 for insulting Islam and Section 307 for attempted murder under the same code.

Earlier, the suspect wearing a blue collar t-shirt arrived at the court compound at about 10 am escorted by policemen.

The Klang Magistrate’s Court on Thursday issued a remand order on four individuals including a personal bodyguard to assist investigations into the beating of two personal bodyguards by their employer for fasting.

Three of the suspects were employees of the company owned by the employer who was remanded for five days while the personal bodyguard involved was remanded for seven days from Thursday (April 15). — Bernama