Raids on ‘Nicky Gang’ conducted according to police SOP, says Johor top cop

JOHOR BARU, April 17 — Raids carried out under Ops Pelican 3.0 by police to storm the hideout of organised crime group known as ‘Nicky Gang’ at Trigon Residence Setiawalk, Puchong, Selangor on March 20 and 21 were conducted according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said in the raid, 45 units of the condominium were searched by breaking the door lock and it was carried out based on intelligence information and credible reasons.

This included suspecting the condominium as the hiding place of the gang to stash away documents and valuables.

“The raid and search were according to the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Act 747),” he said in a statement here today.

The statement was in reply to grouses of the condominium residents on the damages to their residences following the raids by police as reported by the media yesterday.

The raids involved 220 officers and men from various departments involving Johor police contingent headquarters and the Fourth Battalion of the General Operations Force from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Nicky Gang is headed by a local man — Nicky Liow Soon Hee, 33, with the title Datuk Seri who is wanted by police for being involved in various organised crimes such as fraud syndicates and money laundering.

Nicky is also the founder of Winner Dynasty Group with its headquarters in Setiawalk, Puchong. — Bernama