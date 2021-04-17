Education Ministry to act against Johor school for allegedly setting co-curricular activities according to race

Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin at a press conference at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 18 (1) in Putrajaya, March 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Education Ministry (KPM) will be taking swift and appropriate actions against a secondary school in Johor for setting conditions on some co-curricular activities for Form One students including sports which are only open to one race.

Shocked and disappointed over the matter, Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said the guides issued by the school were against the objectives and foundation of implementing sport programmes in schools.

“Let our children play together regardless of who they are. We know that sports is a very effective medium to strengthen unity. In sports, all members of the team will play to win.

“Obviously, it never crossed their minds, I am from a different race, therefore .” As such sports is the vessel to foster the spirit of togetherness,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Earlier a Twitter user questioned the action of a secondary school in Batu Pahat, Johor and uploaded the picture of a letter which contained a list of clubs and associations as well as sports which were allegedly open to one race.

The list among others stated that the Chinese language club is only open to Chinese students, football (Malays), basketball (Chinese), table tennis (Chinese), netball (Malays) and sepak takraw (Malays). — Bernama