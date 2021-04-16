Kajang police: Viral news on cop’s death after Covid-19 vaccination not true

Frontliners receive the first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre March 11, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Police have denied allegations that a cop in Kajang had died after receiving her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Kajang district police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan said the police are still waiting for the investigation report and the post-mortem results from the Kajang Hospital Forensic Department.

“The information that has gone viral on Facebook and WhatsApp is not true.

“We are investigating the fake news, and I urge the public to refrain from making any speculation about the false information which can cause public fear and uncertainty,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a post claiming that a female traffic police personnel had died due to a heart attack after receiving her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, went viral on social media. — Bernama