Actor Abu Bakar Omar dies at 72

ALOR SETAR, April 16 — Kedah-born veteran actor Abu Bakar Omar died at the Kedah Medical Centre (KMC) here at 9.04 this morning. He was 72.

The news of Abu Bakar’s death was confirmed by his son, Mohd Zainuddin, 46, when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Zainuddin said his father was taken to KMC after breaking fast yesterday, due to exhaustion and fatigue for the past two days.

“My father was not suffering from any illness, but in the past two days he was feeling extra tired so family members took him to the hospital. At that time, despite looking tired he could still chat as usual.

“The doctor found that his heart was swollen and he was immediately taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Late at night, we were informed of his critical condition and he breathed his last at 9.04 this morning,” he said.

Mohd Zainuddin, who is the second child of five siblings, said that for now he would rather focus on the funeral rather than answering questions on his father's career as an actor.

“My father was born in Alor Setar. His remains will be taken to the family residence in Jalan Bukit Nyamuk, Kuala Nerang and funeral prayers will take place at the Al-Ghufran Mosque, Alor Setar. He will be buried at the Akar Peluru Muslim Cemetery after Asar prayers,” he said. — Bernama