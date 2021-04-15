Single mother stabbed to death in front of sons in Ipoh

Perak Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Anuar Othman said the police received a call about a fight between the 31-year-old victim and a 23-year-old male suspect at about 8.45pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, April 15 — A single mother is believed to have been stabbed to death in front of her sons in her own house at Taman Perpaduan here last night.

Perak Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Anuar Othman said the police received a call about a fight between the 31-year-old victim and a 23-year-old male suspect at about 8.45pm.

“Upon arrival, the police found the victim’s body with several stab wounds to the chest along with the male suspect who also had several stab wounds on his chest inside the house,” he said when met by reporters at the scene.

He said initial investigation revealed that the victim, who worked at an old folks’ home here had no family relationship with the suspect.

The police had arrested the suspect on March 15 and had him charged in court after the victim lodged several reports of being harassed by him, he added.

Anuar said the suspect was brought to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for further treatment and the victim’s body was also brought to the same hospital for post-mortem.

It was not clear if the suspect’s wounds were inflicted by the victim or if he attempted to commit suicide, he said.

“Further investigations and recordings of the conversations of the witnesses including the victims’ children, aged six and eight, are being carried out,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama