Selangor police to tighten control at roadblocks, Ramadan bazaars

Visitors at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar, April 14, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KLANG, April 15 — Selangor police will tighten control at the roadblocks and may even increase their number to support efforts at curbing the spread of Covid-19, says state police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

“We have issued a directive for more stringent checks to be conducted, especially during the weekends because based on our observation, there have been a lot of movement during the weekends.

“In fact, some of the compounds issued involved committing the offence of cross-state travel,” he said at a news conference at the South Klang district police headquarters today.

“Bukit Aman has also ordered us to be more stringent in checking the applications for cross-state travel and only to make allowance for matters related to work and education, and emergency situations,” he added.

He disclosed that in the first two days of fasting this Ramadan, the state police found several violations of the standard operating procedure (SOP) at the bazaars, especially with regard to physical distancing.

“Hence, I have directed all the district police chiefs and their personnel to take stern action on all individuals flouting the SOP. We want the public to follow the SOP as we don’t want new clusters to emerge anymore,” he said.

Arjunaidi also reminded the bazaar organisers to properly monitor and supervise the bazaars to ensure the traders and visitors adhere to the SOP, failing which, they could face action and even closure of the bazaars.

Yesterday, Selangor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases with 517, followed by Sarawak (489) and Kelantan (226) out of the total of 1,889 cases recorded nationwide. — Bernama