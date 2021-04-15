Kit Siang to contest in DAP Central Executive Committee polls

Lim Kit Siang served as DAP secretary-general from 1969 to 1999 before being elected the second chairman of the party after the 1999 general election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said he will contest in the upcoming party Central Executive Committee (CEC) election scheduled in June.

However, the Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament said he would not be aiming for any top position in the party.

“I’m prepared to be defeated in the party election, where I have dedicated over 55 years of my life in pursuit of the Malaysian Dream,” he said in his speech at a ceremony, here, yesterday.

Lim served as DAP secretary-general from 1969 to 1999 before being elected the second chairman of the party after the 1999 general election.

However, he declined the position after the general election in 2004. — Bernama