Health minister says 653,531 individuals have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — A total of 653,531 individuals in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme have completed receiving both doses of their vaccine shots as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said a total of 425,164 individuals were given the first dose during the same period, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 1,078,695

Based on an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, Selangor recorded the state with the highest recipients of the first dose, at 90,267, followed by Kuala Lumpur (67,671), Sarawak (67,300), Johor (59,842) and Sabah (55,349).

Selangor also recorded the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses, totalling 59,657 individuals, followed by Perak (47,098), Sabah (42,649), Kuala Lumpur (36,648) and Pahang (32,852).

On the number of registrations for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Dr Adham said, it was 8,760,857 or 36.10 per cent as of yesterday with Selangor recording the highest number with 2,319,791 registrations.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The programme will continue with the second phase, from April to August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, as well as the vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting about 14 million people.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Covid-19 infectivity rate or Ro/Rt based on daily cases in the country was 1.14 as of yesterday.

Based on the infographic shared on his Twitter account, Terengganu recorded the highest Rt of 1.30, while Penang recorded the lowest Rt of 0.89. — Bernama