Bodyguards beaten for fasting in Klang: Police discover illegal gambling, money lending activities

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed views the seized money during a press conference at the South Klang Police Headquarters in Klang, April 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KLANG, April 15 — The arrest of four individuals who allegedly assaulted two bodyguards for fasting yesterday has led to the discovery of illegal gambling activities and a money lending syndicate run by the employer.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said in the 10 pm raid on the house of one of the suspects in Bukit Tinggi here, police seized a gun and 10 bullets as well as the cane used to beat the two bodyguards.

He said the firearm was under the control of one of the victims, and it belonged to a security company.

“The arrests also led to the discovery of 100 kilogrammes of gold bars and 12,500 pieces of US$100 notes, with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM28.25 million,” he said at a press conference here today.

The four men are being remanded for between five and seven days beginning today to assist in the investigation into the case.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the 44-year-old employer was involved in the illegal money-lending and gambling activities,” he said, adding that the employer was also arrested at Dang Wangi yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Sections 324, 298 and 307 of the Penal Code as well as Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act 2001 and Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

Meanwhile, Arjunaidi also reminded the public not to view the case as a racial issue. — Bernama