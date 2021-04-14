Sarawak says quite confident can administer Covid-19 vaccine to 70pc of population

Sarawak Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said this could be achieved as Sarawak should be able to vaccinate 50,000 people per day, with about one million in June and another one million in July. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 14 — State Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said tonight that the state government is quite confident of achieving its target to vaccinate 2.2 million or 70 per cent of the state population by August this year.

He said this could be achieved as Sarawak should be able to vaccinate 50,000 people per day, with about one million in June and another one million in July.

“Sarawak will continue to work closely with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force and the Ministry of Health for the rightful Sarawak’s share in the Malaysia delivery and at the same time will continue to explore another alternative as we want to roll out and vaccinate as many people, as fast and as soon as possible,” he said in his Facebook post.

Earlier, Dr Sim, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) health adviser, witnessed the arrival of another weekly air shipment of Covid-19 vaccines at the Kuching International Airport.

He said the delivery is part of the federal government’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Phase One of the frontliners and Phase Two of the high-risk groups in Sarawak.

Dr Sim said he was informed that the vaccination priority will be given to the red zone areas in the state.

He said the state government will not be able to follow the federal government’s target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the country’s population.

He said this is because 71 per cent of the state’s population is above 18 years old at the age approved for vaccination.