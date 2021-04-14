Putrajaya calls MCO for seven Kelantan districts from Friday, includes capital Kota Baru

The ministry also confirmed an increase of approximately 30.5 per cent in infections in the past 14 days, or 756 out of 1,088 cases, with all seven districts classified as red zones. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The National Security Council (NSC) has imposed the movement control order (MCO) on seven districts in PAS-led Kelantan starting Friday, following a spike in Covid-19 infections there.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the districts include Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tumpat, and Tanah Merah.

“The MCO will come into force on Friday (April 16) until April 29, per the advice of the Health Ministry following its risk assessment,” he said in a statement.

The ministry also confirmed an increase of approximately 30.5 per cent in infections in the past 14 days, or 756 out of 1,088 cases, with all seven districts classified as red zones.

Ismail added that nine new clusters have also been reported in the past fortnight, with a high infectivity rate.

“The MCO will ensure the movement of residents in the localities can be controlled to prevent the spread of Covid-19 elsewhere.

“Roadblocks will be conducted at every district and state border, while all economic and commercial sectors approved by the relevant ministry may operate during the MCO,” he said.

He said the NSC also decided to end the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed on Kampung Juara in Tioman Island, Pahang, tomorrow. It was initially scheduled to be lifted on April 20.

“Per the advice of the ministry following its risk assessment, the council has decided to end the EMCO in Kampung Juara tomorrow, ahead of schedule.

“At present, 470 Covid-19 screenings have been conducted, with a cumulative total of 54 positive cases. The ministry has confirmed that all samples have been taken and all contacts identified and isolated, with the last reported cases on April 3,” Ismail said.