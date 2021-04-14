Former Sanglang assemblyman Karim Salleh dies aged 81

The late Karim Salleh held the Sanglang state seat from 1995 to 1999 after defeating Datuk Hashim Jasin of PAS on a Barisan Nasional ticket in the 9th General Election. — Picture from Twitter/Bernamadotcom

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KANGAR, April 14 — Former Sanglang assemblyman Karim Salleh died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Setar at about 12.24pm today. He was 81.

His youngest son Abdul Hafiz, 33, said that his father was admitted to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF), Kangar on March 23, and was later transferred to HSB for further treatment following a heart attack.

“My father’s remains will be buried at the Kampung Sungai Padang Muslim Cemetery, Simpang Empat, today,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Karim held the Sanglang state seat from 1995 to 1999 after defeating Datuk Hashim Jasin of PAS on a Barisan Nasional ticket in the 9th General Election.

He was also appointed as a senator at the Dewan Negara after losing his seat to Hashim in the 10th General Election. — Bernama