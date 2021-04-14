Finance Ministry: Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged until April 21

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said the prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The retail prices of RON95, RON97 and diesel will remain unchanged for the period of April 15 to 21, with each still priced at RM2.05, RM2.54 and RM2.15 per litre respectively.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said the prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market prices for RON95 and diesel have increased beyond the current ceiling prices,” the statement said.

It added that the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama