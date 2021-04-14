DIGP: Action will be taken against those who ignore Ramadan bazaar SOPs

Police and army personnel observe visitors to ensure SOP compliance at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar April 14, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The police will take stern action against any individual who fails to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) when visiting Ramadan bazaars nationwide.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the public are also advised to abide by the SOPs set by the National Security Council while at the sites.

“The traders must also see that those shopping at their stalls observe the SOPs which include wearing a face mask, maintain their physical distance and scan the MySejahtera QR code at each stall,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said until yesterday, only reminders were given to Ramadan Bazaar operators and visitors who failed to comply with the rules, especially with regards to physical distancing.

“(However) from today onwards, the police will take action against those who fail to obey the rules,” he said when contacted. — Bernama