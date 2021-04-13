Jalan Canning Estate cluster: Tight control at Perak Stadium Ramadan bazaar, says mayor

Visitors at the Perak Stadium Ramadan bazaar in Ipoh, April 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 13 — The Ramadan bazaar at the Perak Stadium grounds here is under tight control following the existence of a (Covid-19 pandemic) community cluster at Jalan Canning Estate, located about two kilometres away.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said control and monitoring of the standard operating procedure (SOP) at the bazaar with 110 stalls were carried out by the police and Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps).

“The Ipoh City Council (MBI) will tighten compliance with the SOP and we will always get advice from the National Security Council (MKN).

“MBI will also abide by the instructions of the federal and state governments,” he said when met by reporters at the Ramadan bazaar today.

Rumaizi added that the specially created route in and out of the Perak Stadium Ramadan bazaar was being controlled by the personnel on duty.

A check by Bernama found that the visitors complied with the SOP before entering the bazaar area as well as maintained physical distancing.

Rela officer, Iskandar Shah, 51, said visitors started flowing into the Ramadan bazaar as early as 3.30pm. “The traders came to prepare for the sale around 3pm,” he said.

Meanwhile, visitors at the Medan Gopeng Ramadan bazaar were also seen complying with the SOP.

According to drinks seller, Mohd Hanif Zamzuri, 31, the atmosphere at the bazaar was a little different from the pre-Covid-19 pandemic bazaars.

“Previously, there were more traders but now the traders have to ensure (enough spacing) to comply with the physical distancing rule but the response is still encouraging,” he said. — Bernama