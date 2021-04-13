Ipoh City Council to expand e-wallet use after Aidilfitri, says mayor

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the use of the service is an initiative under the 2030 Smart Ipoh City programme to encourage digital culture, and transition towards a cashless society through selected e-wallet operators. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 13 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) will expand the use of cashless payment or e-wallet services at all food courts and public markets under its administration, after the Aidilfitri celebration.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the use of the service is an initiative under the 2030 Smart Ipoh City programme to encourage digital culture, and transition towards a cashless society through selected e-wallet operators.

“For a start, we will implement e-wallet at the Ramadan bazaar at the Indera Mulia Stadium grounds, where around 100 traders have begun using the cashless payment system,” he told reporters after launching the MBI Ramadan Bazaar Maybank e-wallet here today.

Commenting on e-wallet use at the Ramadan bazaar, starting today, Rumaizi said that it indirectly reduced the risks of fraud because expenses can be tracked easily and this can help with controlling expenses.

“In addition, users do not have to carry that much cash around and it speeds up transactions. Users also will receive rebates every time a digital transaction is made.

“Currently, we have not received any complaints from traders regarding any difficulty in using the e-wallet. In fact, we have received positive feedback from traders and also consumers,” he added. — Bernama